Cardi B Admits She’d Be In Jail If She Hadn’t Divorced Offset

Cardi B has admitted that she thinks she’d be in jail if she had not filed to divorce Offset last year.

Speaking on her X Spaces, Cardi detailed how difficult she was finding her relationship with the former Migos rapper in its final days.

She said: “I don’t think people understand how tired I was … I was mentally drained. Couldn’t eat—I was getting frequent headaches. I was literally losing my mind. I gave [him] chances after chances.”

Cardi added: “If I was still there, I was gonna end up going to jail. Cause I was gonna end up killing him, seriously, with my own bare hands. It was just getting too much.”

Offset recently threw some shade at Cardi’s new relationship with New England Patriots wide receiver, Stefon Diggs after the couple were seen getting hot and heavy on a yacht.

In one clip, Cardi can be seen twerking on Diggs while wearing nothing but a swimsuit with the NFL star spanking her.

Offset did not appear too impressed by the behavior and cast doubt on the legitimacy of the relationship.

He wrote on social media: “Good roll out n PR.”

Offset and Cardi B’s contentious divorce has been going on since last year when the couple split shortly before welcoming their third child.

Offset is also asking for spousal support as part of their divorce settlement.

The former Migos rapper did not ask for a specific amount from the court, just that he wants financial support from his estranged wife once their divorce is finalized.

The Atlanta rapper had previously requested that the couple have joint custody of their free children.

Offset is requesting Cardi’s home should be the children’s main residence. He is also asking that the court divide up their joint property, and that they each be responsible for their own lawyer fees.

It was previously claimed by Akademiks last year that Cardi cheated on Offset with Diggs while she was pregnant with their third child, who was born in September 2024.

“This is what I heard… Cardi B was catching Offset doing all types of bullshit and basically, when Cardi B was like eight months pregnant, Offset went through her phone and caught her texting some dog-ass n-gga named Stefon Diggs, some football player,” he said.