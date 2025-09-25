Cardi B claims Offset wants her to pay his taxes and hand over a property before he divorces her

Cardi B recently opened up about her ongoing divorce, claiming that her estranged husband, Offset, is stalling the proceedings because he wants her to pay his taxes and hand over one of her properties to him.

The 32-year-old, however, emphasized that she was not going to fold. Per Complex, Cardi, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, provided the update during a livestream on X Spaces on Monday.

“The only reason why I’m still married is because somebody wants me to pay for their taxes,” the Grammy-winning rapper stated without mentioning Offset’s name. “Y’all wanna know the tea? The only way I can get out of my marriage is if I pay for somebody else’s taxes, even though I pay for my own, and give them one of my properties. I’mma fight for that. This is not no love shit. I’m not gonna stop living my life.”

Cardi is said to have started the Spaces to address the backlash that came her way after she recently announced that she and her boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, are expecting their first child. Cardi already shares three children with Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus.

The Read podcast co-host, Crissle West, was one of the people who registered their displeasure with Cardi, saying that kids “need parents who are very mindful and deliberate about bringing [them] into the world choosing to guide you into adulthood.”

“Yo mama out here giving her pussy to whoever the fck she wants to and keeping whatever y’all drop off in her fkng uterus is crazy,” West added, per Complex.

But Cardi on her Spaces told her critics to “stop trying to make it seem like I got a hundred gazillion baby daddies.” The Am I the Drama? rapper also emphasized that she has “three kids with one man that I got married with.”

“Yes, I’m having a baby with somebody else. So what that happens, it’s life,” she added. “Let me tell you something, I did things the correct way the first time. I fell in love. I got two rings in my finger. I lasted seven years, seven years that I didn’t have to last with somebody with. I lasted seven years in a marriage. Stop saying, oh, but you’re still married. No, I’m legally separated.”

Cardi also revealed that her relationship with Offset negatively impacted her, and she even had to go to a hospital for treatment.

“Y’all don’t know half of the sht,” she stated. “I had to go to a fkng hospital because I couldn’t take it no more … When your management and your label is getting together because they are concerned, it’s time to go. When it’s affecting your work and you can’t even record, it’s time to go. And I left. Goddamn.”

As previously reported by Face2Face Africa, Offset, 33, filed an amended divorce petition in May seeking spousal support from Cardi.

Per TMZ, Offset, however, did not include the exact amount he was seeking. The other requests largely remained the same, and they included Offset maintaining his stance on having joint custody of their three children and asking for the minors’ primary residence to be Cardi’s abode.

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in 2024. The pair became romantically involved in 2017 before they got engaged and married secretly that same year. The former couple have, however, largely been at odds following their separation, and they have repeatedly traded jabs on social media.