Cardi B is pregnant and expecting a child with Stefon Diggs

After weeks of rumors, allegations, and controversies, Cardi B has finally cleared the air about expecting a fourth baby with Stefon Diggs.

During her interview with CBS Morning, Cardi B told Gayle King that she was expecting a baby with her “boyfriend” Stefon Diggs.

“I’m having a baby with my boyfriend Stefon Diggs,” the rapper told the audience at the show.

According to her, she hesitated on releasing the news because she “wanted to do it on her own terms.”

Cardi B also revealed that she has not even told her parents about the pregnancy because she was scared of them.

Rumours of Cardi B and Stefon Diggs being together started in October 2024 but was confirmed in February 2025 when they were first seen together.

Although there were breakup rumors in July, Cardi B debunked them when she posted a TikTok video showing off a $73,000 Patek Philippe watch Diggs gifted her.