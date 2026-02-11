Cardi B recently made headlines after an unusual incident involving a robot during a public performance in San Francisco.





The unexpected moment briefly left the rapper on the ground after an interaction with the robot, and the viral clip has since generated massive reactions online, with Cardi B warning of possible legal action.





The incident reportedly happened on Saturday, when the rapper was performing publicly in the city. According to footage shared by American media outlet TMZ, Cardi B approached a robot on the street and told the crowd she intended to give it a lap dance.





In the video, Cardi B is seen dancing around the robot, running her hands over it, and leaning in close as if to kiss its face. During the moment, the robot appeared to move forward and ended up falling onto her, causing her to scream in surprise.





The robot reportedly landed between her legs, but people nearby quickly helped her back up. She appeared unhurt after the incident.





Since then, the video has gone viral across social media, with fans sharing mixed reactions. Some users joked about the moment, with one comment reading, “He caught real feelings.”





Cardi B later reacted by warning that legal action could be taken, reportedly telling TMZ to take down the video or risk a possible lawsuit.





Despite the unexpected fall, Cardi B appeared to be fine, while fans continue to replay and discuss the unusual moment online.