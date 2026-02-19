Cardi B says she’s going to undergo surgery to take her ‘@ss out’ 

Cardi B, 33, opened up about her future plan to remove butt implants after her Little Miss Drama Tour, which kicked off on Feb. 11.

The admission by Cardi B came after Kehlani commented on her backside after the two shared the stage together for a surprise performance of their collab “Safe” during the rapper’s Los Angeles sold-out stop on Monday, Feb. 16.

“You have so much ass!” Kehlani told Cardi in a now-viral video. Kehlani seemed to be in disbelief as she playfully Cardi’s behind.

Cardi, without hesitation, shared her future plans with the crowd that surrounded them backstage.

“After this tour, I’m taking some out,” she told Kehlani. “After this tour, I don’t wanna hear nobody for three months. I’m going to Colombia, nobody hit me up, nothing. I’m taking this ass out!”