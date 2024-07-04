CARDI B VOWS TO ‘NEVER TURN REPUBLICAN’ DESPITE JOE BIDEN CRITICISM

Cardi B may have expressed reservations about voting for Joe Biden in the 2024 election, but she remains staunchly non-Republican.

Back in May, Cardi, who has been supportive of Biden and critical of Trump in the past, declared that she will not be voting for either in the presidential election later this year.

Apparently a fan took that as the rapper turning Republican, and when Bardi shared a snippet of a new song on Monday (July 1), the fan wrote on X: “She may have betrayed our country and turned Republican but at least she found a nice tune.”

Cardi happened to catch the post and swiftly replied, “I will never turn republican lol.”

Speaking to Rolling Stone, whose June 2024 issues she covers, Cardi B previously outlined where she stood politically.

Of Biden and Trump, she said: “I don’t fuck with both of y’all n-ggas.”

Cardi also admitted Biden’s tenure as president has left her feeling “layers and layers of disappointment.”

“I feel like people got betrayed,” she added. “It’s just like, damn, y’all not caring about nobody. Then, it really gets me upset that there is solutions to it. There is a solution. I know there’s a solution because you’re spending billions of dollars on any fucking thing.”

Cardi went on to criticize U.S. spending on war efforts in Ukraine and Israel: “[America] don’t pay for endless wars for countries that have been going through shit for a very long time. There’s countries [where] kids are getting killed every single day, but because the [U.S.] won’t benefit from that country, they won’t help.

“I don’t like that America has this superhero cape on. We never did things to be superheroes. We did things for our own convenience.”

The Bronx rap star also admitted she was concerned about being “blackballed” due to her criticism of U.S. support for Israel.

As for the new song she previewed on Instagram this week, the recording quite noticeably features the superstar singing in a way unlike the material for which she is best known.