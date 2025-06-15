Cardi B Wants To Make Her WWE Debut

Cardi B is desperate to make her WWE debut according to the company’s Chief Creative Officer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Already announced as host of this August’s SummerSlam, Triple H spoke to Billboard about the prospect of the female MC getting physical in the ring.

He said: “I don’t know if anybody can control Cardi B, let me just start with that. So if she wants to, I think it’s going to be hard to talk her out of it. And then what can we expect? Who the hell knows.The one thing I know about Cardi is, whatever she’s going to do, is what she’s going to do. And you’re sort of kind of just hanging on to the tiger’s tail a little bit there. So she’s a lot of fun to work with. Has been so far with this.”

The wrestling legend continued: “She’s excited to do it. I think, as everybody knows, she’s a big fan and has, you know, talked a lot about the business over the years and all that stuff and comments on it a lot. So when you work with people like that, it’s exciting. We’ll see, we’ll see where that goes. But we’re thrilled to be working with her.”

Cardi was previously called out by former WWE Women’s Champion, Liv Morgan and her tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez who proposed taking on the “Bodak Yellow” superstar and Megan Thee Stallion in a two on two contest.

They said: “I would love to see Cardi and Meg The Stallion. I think Meg would be incredible. They’ve also been so active with us on Twitter and just responded to different things. Those two would be interesting to see in the ring. Us versus Cardi and Meg. Make it happen.”

Morgan later added: “That offer still stands for them if they want a shot at our newly-crowned championships. I’d love to beat them in my hometown.”

If Cardi did mix it up in the ring this summer, she would join fellow Hip Hop superstars like Travis Scott and Sexyy Red in getting physical with WWE superstars.