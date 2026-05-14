“Carl Niehaus Blasts President Cyril Ramaphosa Over BlackRock Conference In Cape Town, Accuses Government Of Betraying Palestine Supporters” 🇿🇦🇵🇸





Former ANC spokesperson Carl Niehaus has sparked fierce political debate after launching a strong public attack against President Cyril Ramaphosa over his participation in the BlackRock Infrastructure Investment Conference in Cape Town.





Niehaus criticized Ramaphosa for meeting with global investors linked to BlackRock, one of the world’s largest investment management companies, while South Africa continues publicly supporting Palestine in the Gaza conflict.





In his comments, Niehaus accused global financial and political elites of benefiting from wars and international conflicts, and questioned why South African leaders were engaging closely with them despite the country’s strong pro-Palestinian stance.





The criticism comes at a sensitive time as South Africa continues positioning itself globally as one of the strongest supporters of Palestine, including its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.





Ramaphosa attended events linked to the investment conference as part of efforts to attract infrastructure funding, foreign investment, and economic partnerships into South Africa during a period of economic pressure, unemployment, and low growth.





Supporters of the President argue that attracting international investors is necessary to help create jobs, rebuild infrastructure, and strengthen the economy.





Critics, however, claim South Africa risks compromising its moral and political positions by working closely with powerful international corporations accused by activists of profiting from global conflicts.





The debate has now expanded into broader discussions about:



– foreign investment,

– global finance,

– Palestine solidarity,

– economic survival,

– and whether governments can balance moral positions with economic realities.





As expected, social media reactions were deeply divided, with some backing Ramaphosa’s economic strategy while others supported Niehaus’ criticism.





Do you think South Africa should separate economic partnerships from global political conflicts, or should government avoid working with companies accused of benefiting from war? 👀🇿🇦