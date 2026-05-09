Carl Niehaus Celebrates Constitutional Court Victory And Demands President Cyril Ramaphosa Resign Immediately Ahead Of Possible Impeachment Battle





Political activist Carl Niehaus has celebrated the Constitutional Court ruling on the Phala Phala matter, declaring “We Won!!!” while calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign and prepare for what he described as an impeachment case.





Niehaus openly praised the Economic Freedom Fighters and EFF leader Julius Malema following the court’s decision to set aside the National Assembly vote linked to the controversial Phala Phala scandal.





The ruling has triggered major political reactions across South Africa, with opposition parties arguing that Parliament failed to properly hold Ramaphosa accountable. Supporters of the EFF have since intensified calls for impeachment proceedings and stronger action against the President.





Images shared online showed EFF supporters carrying posters demanding Ramaphosa’s arrest, while ANC leaders and Ramaphosa allies continue defending the President and insisting constitutional processes must be respected.





The Constitutional Court judgment has now deepened political divisions in South Africa, with growing debate over whether Ramaphosa can survive the mounting pressure surrounding the Phala Phala matter.