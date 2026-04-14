CARRY YOUR BIBLE AND CONSTITUTION, NDOLA BASED CLERGY SUPPORTS CITIZENS FIRST CALL FOR COUNTRYWIDE PEACEFUL PROTESTS



Fellow Zambians, Children of God,



We speak to you today with a heavy heart not as those in partizan politics, but as servants of the people and of God.





The Citizens First party has called for countrywide peaceful protests. We support this call, because two great dangers 🚨 now stand before our beloved Nation.





1. There are clear threats to the electoral process ahead of the 13th August, 2026 general election. When voters’ registers are tampered with, when opposition is blocked from campaigning, when the playing field is not leveled — then democracy itself is in the ICU and an emergency.





2. We have noted with concern the secret recruitment of over 3000 police officers. A police service built in darkness cannot protect citizens in daylight. We refuse for our children to be policed by cadres in uniforms.





Fellow citizens, our Republican Constitution, under Article 21, gives us the citizens the right to assemble and speak freely. We shall use it, but hear this – we come and march in peace.





Brothers and sisters, fellow citizens, the matters of concern raised and issues affecting our people are not for the faint hearted. We will not fix Zambia with stones or fire. We must fix it with truth, with law, and with courage.





Therefore we urge all who protest to strictly observe the following:

1. No violence. Your hymn is your placard. Your discipline is your victory.

2. No insults. We rebuke sin, not sinners.

3. Carry your Bible and your Constitution. Both command us to love justice.





To the Zambia Police Service: The men and women being recruited in secret may one day take orders to harm you too. Stand with the law and protect the people you swore to serve.





To the Electoral Commission of Zambia: Open the doors. Let all political stakeholders be served fairly. An election stolen is a Nation stolen.





🧭 We protest because we love Zambia.

🧭 We protest because silence is complicity.

🧭 We protest in peace because God is not the author of confusion.





May the LORD guide our feet as we prepare to peacefully march for justice and a better Zambia for all to the glory of God. Zambia is a Christian Nation.





Mic 6:8

“He has made it clear to you, mortal man, what is good and what the LORD is requiring from you — to act with justice, to treasure the LORD’s gracious love, and to walk humbly in the company of your God”



Thank you.



✍🏾 Issued by:

Rev. Chilekwa Mulenga

Clergy and Advocate

for good Governance



(Advocating for good governance involves promoting transparency, accountability, and citizen participation to ensure public institutions serve the people effectively)



Ndola, Copperbelt, Zambia 🇿🇲.



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