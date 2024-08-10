Carsley appointed interim England manager

Lee Carsley has been appointed as the interim manager for England’s upcoming Nations League fixtures as the Football Association (FA) continues its search for a permanent successor to Gareth Southgate.

Carsley, who is transitioning from his role as England Under-21 manager, will lead the senior team in September. This move follows Southgate’s resignation, which came two days after England’s defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final last month.

“Given my familiarity with the players and the international football calendar, it’s logical for me to step in while the FA completes its search for a new manager,” Carsley stated.

“My primary focus is on maintaining continuity and our objective is to achieve promotion in the UEFA Nations League.”

The 50-year-old Carsley enjoyed a distinguished career as a Premier League midfielder with clubs such as Derby and Everton. After transitioning into management, he had stints with Coventry, Brentford, and Birmingham as a caretaker. He took charge of England Under-20s in 2020 and later became the England Under-21 manager, leading the team to victory in the European Championship in 2023, their first title in 39 years.

England’s upcoming fixtures include a match against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on September 7, followed by a home game against Finland three days later. Carsley, who earned 40 caps for the Republic of Ireland during his playing career, is set to manage these games.

The FA has indicated that Carsley will oversee the team for these matches and possibly through the autumn, while the search for a new permanent head coach continues. FA chief executive Mark Bullingham expressed confidence in Carsley’s capabilities.

“Lee is a highly respected coach who is well-acquainted with most of our current senior squad from his previous roles,” Bullingham said. “He represents a strong interim solution, and we trust he will manage the Nations League games effectively.”

Carsley follows in the footsteps of Howard Wilkinson, Stuart Pearce, and Southgate, who all transitioned from managing youth teams to leading the senior squad. Southgate, who initially took on the role on an interim basis, secured the position permanently and led England through significant tournaments, including World Cup semi-finals and Euros finals.

The FA has posted a job advertisement for the permanent role and will proceed with its recruitment process. Meanwhile, Ben Futcher will assume the role of England Under-21 manager, with details of the respective backroom teams to be announced.