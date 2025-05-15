Cassie Accuses Diddy Of Assaulting Her For Going To Drake’s OVO Fest

Cassie took the stand once again today to recall some of the most disturbing alleged moments from her relationship with Diddy.

Today, Cassie has taken the stand once again in Diddy’s long-awaited trial. So far, the songstress has detailed some of the more disturbing moments of their on-again, off-again relationship. According to a tweet by Inner City Press shared by DJ Akademiks, for example, she accuses him of physically assaulting her after she told him she’d be attending Drake’s OVO Fest in Toronto.

Assistant United States Attorney Emily Johnson questioned her about the incident, asking her where she was going when the alleged attack took place. “To a music festival in Canada run by Drake. Sean came to my home & tried to attack me. I was thrown into the bed frame,” Cassie alleged. She then seemingly confirmed that her eye was injured as a result of the alleged attack, and that D-Roc took her to the doctor.

These are far from the only disturbing allegations Cassie has made against Diddy on the stand, however.

She also alleged that he once cut one of his freak-offs short after hearing that Suge Knight was at a nearby diner. She recalled being afraid of what could happen when he left to go confront him. “I was crying, I was screaming, like ‘Please don’t do anything stupid,’” she said. “I was really nervous for them, I didn’t know what they were going to do.”

Knight later called into NewsNation’s “CUOMO,” and claimed he didn’t remember this happening. He did say he was a regular at the diner, however, and that he doesn’t think Cassie has a reason to lie.

“I don’t think Cassie is in a situation where she has to lie,” the former Death Row boss explained. “I don’t think she’s in a situation where she’s got to worry anymore.” Knight also shared his theory that Diddy could try to sway the jury, and get pardoned by Donald Trump if convicted.

“Trump’s gonna pardon him,” he speculated. “I think he’s going to be alright.”