Cassie once joked about dating Jay-Z

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former assistant, Capricorn Clark, told jurors during recent testimony that singer Cassie Ventura once jokingly mentioned the idea of dating Jay-Z — a longtime friend and collaborator of Diddy. The comment, according to Clark, was likely made in jest.

Clark took the stand as part of ongoing legal proceedings related to multiple allegations against Combs, including accusations of abuse and misconduct from Cassie, his former longtime partner. Cassie filed a lawsuit in late 2023, accusing Combs of years of physical and emotional abuse, which he has denied.

During cross-examination, Combs’ attorney, Marc Agnifilo, questioned Clark about a conversation she had with Cassie regarding her toxic relationship with Diddy.

“You told Cassie… ‘You should move away from him and date other people,’ right?” Agnifilo asked.“And she said to you that Jay-Z was taken, who would she date?” he continued.Clark confirmed the exchange: “True.”

When pressed further, she reiterated, “She did,” acknowledging that Cassie made the remark during their conversation.

Jay-Z, who has been married to superstar Beyoncé since 2008, has shared a decades-long professional relationship with Diddy. Both moguls were prominent figures in shaping the hip-hop landscape of the late 1990s and early 2000s, often seen together at industry events and collaborating on business ventures.

The brief mention of Jay-Z came at the end of Clark’s testimony, with Combs’ lawyer using the name-drop as his final question before she left the witness stand.

The trial, which continues to unfold, is one of several legal challenges facing Combs amid a wave of allegations from former associates, employees, and partners.