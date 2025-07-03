Cassie reacts to Diddy verdict

Singer, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, who accused Sean “Diddy” Combs of years of abuse in a separate civil case that was settled out of court, expressed relief through her legal team after the music mogul was found guilty of two federal prostitution charges but let go of three other more serious charges.

“We’re pleased that he’s finally been held responsible for two federal crimes,” Cassie’s lawyer told reporters outside the New York City courthouse, adding that it marked “a step toward accountability.”

Earlier today, a jury acquitted Diddy on the more serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges that had rocked the entertainment world but found him guilty of procuring individuals for prostitution. Each count carries up to 10 years in prison, meaning Diddy could face a maximum of 20 years behind bars.

A courtroom sketch captured the tense moments as Diddy listened to his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, deliver closing arguments. Outside, crowds of both supporters and protesters gathered, highlighting the polarising nature of the case.

Cassie and Diddy’s tumultuous history has long been in the public eye. They famously attended the Met Gala together in 2015, years before Cassie came forward with explosive allegations that painted Diddy as controlling and abusive—a portrayal he has repeatedly denied.

While Diddy’s top charges did not lead to convictions, the guilty verdict on prostitution counts ensures the legal saga is far from over, with sentencing expected in the coming weeks.