Cassie reportedly identified herself and 13 other alleged “freak-off” participants in a series of photos and videos t

Diddy’s trial continued today (May 15), and again, his ex-girlfriend Cassie took the stand. According to AllHipHop, the songstress identified herself and 13 others in a series of explicit photos and videos tied to the mogul’s alleged “freak off” parties.

At one point, Cassie identified herself in one of the images, describing it in detail. “There is baby oil on me,” she said. “I am standing there during a ‘freak-off’ with a candle and lubricant on the table.” Another individual identified in the gallery was Johnathan Oddi, who alleged in a 2018 interview that he was Diddy’s “sex slave.”

Cassie accuses Diddy of coercing her into participating in these alleged drug-fueled sex parties involving male escorts. She alleges that she participated to please the Bad Boy founder at first, but later did so out of fear. “I felt pretty horrible about myself,” she said, adding that she felt “disgusting” and “humiliated.”

Today in court, various text messages between Diddy and Cassie were read aloud. In some of them, she showed interest in sleeping with him, calling him “sweet,” and more. In a text sent in 2009, she told him, “I’m always ready to freak off, it can be whenever.”

As for what else Cassie has said on the stand so far, she’s recalled multiple instances of alleged physical assault. Once, for example, she alleged that Diddy assaulted her after being told she was attending Drake’s OVO Fest in Toronto. “Sean came to my home & tried to attack me. I was thrown into the bed frame,” she alleged.

Cassie also revealed how they would recover from the freak off parties. “I’d take opiates. I wanted to feel numb. We’d get massages, I.V. fluids. The chef would cook us something,” she alleged.