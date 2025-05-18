Cassie Testifies She Doesn’t Hate Diddy Now, Has ‘Love for the Past’

Cassie Ventura took the stand again on Friday in the federal sex trafficking trial against Sean “Diddy” Combs and made it clear she holds no hatred toward her former partner, despite the serious allegations she’s made. During cross-examination, Diddy’s defense attorney, Anna Estevao, asked her directly whether she hated the music mogul. Cassie calmly responded, “I don’t hate him,” before adding that she still has “love for the past and what it was.”

TMZ reports that the exchange stood out as one of the few moments in which Ventura spoke about her current emotional state regarding Combs, with most of her nearly two-day testimony focused on the details of her harrowing allegations. Cassie previously filed a civil lawsuit against Combs in 2023, which was settled out of court just one day after it was filed. However, the federal government later brought forward criminal charges, leading to the current trial.

In her testimony, Ventura accused Combs of years of abuse, including rape, forced drug use, and being coerced into sex with male prostitutes while Combs watched. She alleges that the abuse began when she was just 19 years old and signed to his Bad Boy Records label. One of the most chilling moments she recalled was after their breakup dinner in 2018, when she says Diddy drove her home, entered her apartment uninvited, and raped her on the living room floor.

The defense has tried to poke holes in her credibility, focusing on inconsistencies and pressing her about why she maintained a relationship with Combs for so many years. They also questioned her about a supposed “closure” conversation she had with Combs following their breakup. Estevao used that line of questioning to ask whether Cassie still had emotional ties to her former partner, which led to Cassie’s statement about loving the past.

Despite the deeply traumatic events she described, Ventura remained composed on the stand. Her willingness to acknowledge that she still holds some affection for their shared history, while simultaneously detailing years of alleged psychological and physical abuse, presented a complicated emotional portrait to the jury.

Combs is currently facing charges that include sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting individuals across state lines for illegal sexual activity. Prosecutors allege that he ran a decades-long criminal enterprise using his fame, wealth, and influence to control and exploit young women. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. The trial, which began earlier this month, is expected to continue for several more weeks, with more witnesses scheduled to testify.