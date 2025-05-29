Cassie welcomes baby No. 3 with husband Alex Fine

Cassie Ventura is officially a mom of three.

The American singer and her husband, Alex Fine, reportedly welcomed their third child, a baby boy, on May 27, according to E News.

The couple, who have been married since 2019, are also parents to daughters Frankie, 5, and Sunny, 4.

Ventura, 38, and Fine, 32, announced they were expecting a third child together in February with a post on Instagram. The announcement included black and white photographs of Ventura and her growing belly as she posed alongside her daughters.

In March, Ventura confirmed on Instagram that she and Fine were expecting a son.

“You’re hands down the best girl dad and I’m SO excited to see you now become a father to OUR SON!” Ventura wrote in her post at the time.

The birth of Ventura’s third child comes two weeks after she concluded her testimony against former partner Sean “Diddy” Combs, whom she accused of rape and abuse in a civil lawsuit filed in November 2023.

Combs faces five criminal counts: one count of racketeering conspiracy; two counts of s£x trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion; and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The trial is ongoing, and he has denied all of the allegations against him.