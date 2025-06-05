Cassie’s Friend Accuses Diddy Of Dangling Her Over 17th Floor Balcony

Fashion designer Bryana “Bana” Bongolan took the stand in Diddy’s federal trial today, accusing him of leaving her with severe back pain.

Diddy’s federal trial continues, and today fashion designer Bryana “Bana” Bongolan took the stand. She’s currently suing the mogul for $10 million. Bongolan alleges that back in 2016, Diddy stormed into Cassie’s condo, where she was staying with her ex at the time. Allegedly, he grabbed her and dangled her over the 17th floor balcony, shouting “You know what the f*ck you did!”

Eventually, Bangolan alleges that Cassie ran outside, prompting Diddy to throw her into the balcony furniture. Allegedly, she was left with a large bruise on her leg as well as back and neck pain.

“I called one of my managers and they said, if you’re scared of anything else, just go to a chiropractor,” she alleged, per Inner City Press. When asked whether or not she told the chiropractor who was responsible for her injuries, she said no.

“They asked but I just paid and took the neck brace,” she added.

This isn’t all Bongolan had to say on the stand, however. She also alleged that her and Cassie would frequently take drugs and go shopping together. She even alleged that she consistently purchased OxyContin for Cassie, and was always paid back for it. Allegedly, she purchased cocaine for Diddy on one occasion.

She recalled one instance in 2016 when her and Cassie were allegedly out shopping and the singer received a text from the Bad Boy founder. Allegedly, he asked her where the two of them were. He then allegedly proceeded to send a list of everywhere they’d been that day.

Various other individuals from Diddy’s past have taken the stand so far, including his former assistants, an exotic dancer, Dawn Richard, Kid Cudi, and more. Of course, Cassie also testified, recalling the years of alleged abuse she endured at the hands of her then-partner.