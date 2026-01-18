Casting Scam Exposed: The Dark Truth Behind “African Audition”



South Africa is buzzing after shocking claims surfaced about a fake modeling agency called “African Audition.” The man behind it, Ivo Suzee, is accused of luring young women with promises of fame, only to exploit them in ways that have left the country outraged.





It all started with flashy online ads offering casting calls and modeling gigs. The agency looked legit, professional pages, convincing messages, and promises of interviews and auditions. But behind the scenes, things were far from glamorous. Women who showed up expecting career opportunities were allegedly filmed without proper consent, and some of those videos were later shared online. Authorities say this breaks serious laws, including the Cybercrimes Act and the Films and Publications Act





One brave woman, Lerato Molelwang, spoke out in a viral video. She said she never signed any contract and was misled under false pretenses. She described how she was humiliated and exploited, and she’s now taking legal action against Suzee. Lerato also warned about a fake Facebook account impersonating her, adding another layer of violation to her story.





Another woman, Molwelang, shared her experience with iReport South Africa. She said she was promised modeling jobs but ended up being recorded in ways she never agreed to. Her story sparked a wave of support online, though some critics tried to blame the victims. Molwelang made it clear she’s fighting back and warned others to be careful.





The public reaction has been intense. Some people are furious and want Suzee arrested immediately. Others are debating whether the victims knew what they were getting into. But one thing is clear: this case shows how dangerous fake online gigs can be, especially for young women trying to break into the industry.





Authorities and social media watchdogs are urging everyone to verify casting opportunities before attending any interviews. If something feels off, report it. Don’t let desperation or dreams blind you to red flags.





This scandal is a wake-up call. In a country where unemployment is high and opportunities are rare, predators like Suzee use hope as bait. But thanks to the courage of women like Lerato and Molwelang, the truth is coming out and it’s ugly.