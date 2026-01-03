CATHOLIC BISHOPS  STATEMENT OF SOLIDARITY WITH ARCHBISHOP ALICK BANDA AND THE CATHOLIC FAITHFUL IN ZAMBIA

ZCCB STATEMENT OF SOLIDARITY WITH ARCHBISHOP ALICK BANDA AND THE CATHOLIC FAITHFUL IN ZAMBIA.



“In the world you will have hardships, but be courageous:

I have conquered the world.” (John 16:33)





2nd January 2026



We, members of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB), express our unwavering solidarity with Archbishop Alick Banda and all the Catholic faithful in Zambia in the face of ongoing attacks against the Church’s mission and leadership.





We are aware that Most Reverend Alick Banda, Metropolitan Archbishop of Lusaka, has been summonsed to appear before the Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit of the Drug Enforcement Commission on Monday, 5th January 2026. This was contained in a letter of summons delivered to him on 31st December 2025.





As ZCCB, we view this action as an attempt to suppress his voice as a Shepherd of the Archdiocese of Lusaka and a member of ZCCB. Archbishop Banda has faced consistent name-calling and what we can now recognize as state-sponsored persecution. We consider it an abuse of authority for the ruling party to utilize state machinery against an individual due to his stance on national governance and his efforts to hold the government accountable.





The Catholic Church has, for many years, stood as a beacon of faith, justice, and service to the people of Zambia. Today, as attempts are made to silence her prophetic voice and undermine her pastoral mission, we affirm that the Church’s role in defending truth, justice, and human dignity cannot be diminished or suppressed.







We therefore condemn all forms of intimidation, harassment, and persecution directed against the Catholic Church and her leaders. Such actions not only wound the “Body of Christ”, the Church, but also threaten the moral fabric and unity of our nation. The Church’s voice must remain free to speak truth to powers that be, to comfort the afflicted, and to guide Zambia toward a future rooted in our motto: One Zambia One Nation!





Once again, the ZCCB expresses full solidarity with Archbishop Banda during this period. We reaffirm that it is morally wrong to use state institutions to persecute those who hold dissent views and/or provide oversight on matters of governance. Dialogue and mutual respect should be the way to go.





We exhort the Catholic faithful and all people of good will to continue praying for calm, peace and unity in our nation, especially as we get closer to this year’s general elections.



May the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of the Prince of Peace, intercede for us!





Signed for and on behalf of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB),



Most Rev. Ignatius Chama,

Archbishop of Kasama and

President of ZCCB