CATHOLIC  BISHOP RAISES ALARM OVER MINING POLLUTION AND ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION

ZCCB RAISES ALARM OVER MINING POLLUTION AND ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION.





By Sandra Kunda



The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) has expressed grave concern over the growing levels of pollution and environmental degradation in the country, accusing both government and mining companies of negligence that endangers human life and future generations.





In a pastoral statement issued in Lusaka, the bishops said the government has taken a “casual approach” to matters of life and death by failing to enforce environmental laws and ensure accountability for polluters.





“Negligence, revealed particularly in oversight, enforcement, and accountability, is a moral failing that directly contradicts our Christian duty to be stewards of God’s creation and to care for our neighbour, especially the most vulnerable,” the bishops said.





The statement comes in the wake of the recent toxic spillage into the Kafue River, which the Church says poses a “grave danger to public health and the environment an unseen peril even to generations to come.”





Mining remains central to Zambia’s economy, but the bishops noted that communities on the Copperbelt and beyond have long suffered from pollution.





They cited the decades-long lead poisoning crisis in Kabwe and the destruction of rivers such as the Mushishima, as well as farmland around Chingola, as examples of ongoing environmental injustice.





“Several publicly available documentaries and research continue to shed light on the suffering endured by these communities – suffering too often diminished by companies offering paltry and meagre compensation for irreversible harm,” the statement reads.





The bishops further warned that the ongoing gold rush in Mpika, Rufunsa, Mumbwa, Kasempa, and Mufumbwe has exposed young Zambians to unsafe artisanal mining practices, including mercury poisoning and fatal mine collapses, due to poor regulation.





They urged the government to strengthen regulation, hold mining companies accountable for restoring damaged ecosystems, and create safe and regulated opportunities for Zambians, particularly the youth, to benefit from the country’s natural wealth.





“No community should be sacrificed for profit,” the bishops stressed. “True development must respect the dignity of every person, safeguard the environment, and promote the common good.”





The ZCCB reaffirmed its commitment to advocate for accountability, justice, and solidarity with affected communities, while calling on all Zambians to act responsibly and protect creation.



END.