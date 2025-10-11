CATHOLIC BISHOPS OPPOSE BILL 7 BEFORE 2026 ELECTIONS



ZAMBIA Conference of Catholic Bishops President Archbishop Ignatius Chama has cautioned government against enacting Bill 7 a few months before the 2026 general elections.





Addressing the media, Archbishop Chama insisted that the people must drive the constitution amendment process.



“On 1st October, Catholic Bishops wrote a pastoral letter speaking against government’s decision to take to Parliament Bill 7 of 2025. We heard the Constitutional Court’s ruling about what government was supposed to do by consulting the people about Bill 7. Fortunately, the President said he would not continue with Bill 7, and we were all in one accord that it’s not only government that needs to make a decision on behalf of the people.

However, it didn’t take time. We heard in the National Assembly that Bill 7 is not dead and that it would be resurrected until enacted into law. This caught us by surprise. We wrote another pastoral letter as Catholic Bishops to the people of Zambia and called on all members of parliament to listen to God’s voice in their hearts and refuse to bring back Bill 7 to Parliament,” he said in Bemba.



“The following day, on 2nd October, we saw names of those appointed by the President to be on the Technical Committee to draft constitution amendments by widely consulting people across the country. This was how it was supposed to be since the beginning of constitutional amendments, before government drafted Bill 7.

Government does not own the Constitution. The people must drive their own constitution amendment process and exclude what they feel is not helpful, not government. Not only the clergy, traditional leaders, the educated or the rich or the ruling party should take part in the constitution amendment process. This is not it. Everyone must take part in the constitution amendments. Government must help people who should efficiently take part in this process”.



Archbishop Chama said it was clear that government wanted Bill 7 enacted before the 2026 elections.



“Since the Technical Committee on Constitution Amendments has been constituted, it is well-intended. But even if we don’t speak, will this Committee manage to conduct consultations in the entire country and give time to people to express themselves within a short period of time before the 2026 general elections?

Are the resources the Committee will be using included in the 2025 national budget? Farmers have produced maize and sold to FRA but have not been paid. Will it not help us as a country if this Committee is given ample time to conduct wide consultations on constitution amendments beyond the 2026 elections?” he asked.





“Let’s ask for God’s guidance on this constitution amendment process. Speed kills. The world will not come to an end if this process doesn’t end before the 2026 elections because it has clearly shown that the government wants Bill 7, which is dead, to be enacted before the 2026 elections. This is not how it is supposed to be.

We must all be truthful if we’re to serve the people. By doing things in a rush, we’ve turned into a country that wants to change the Constitution each time there’s a change of government. We’ve become a country that changes the Constitution in line with what government wants, and not what people want”.





Archbishop Chama called on people to pray for the Technical Committee on Constitution amendments as they embark on the important process.





“Government and the people must listen to God’s voice in our hearts by doing what the people of Zambia want in the constitution amendments and not what government wants. Let’s pray for the Technical Committee members so that they are truthful and be fearful of God and want the best for the country.

In conclusion, the President has appointed a Technical Committee saying, ‘only a truly people-driven process can yield a Constitution that strengthens national unity, enhances inclusivity and responds faithfully to the aspirations of all Zambians’. These were the words of the President when appointing the Committee. Let’s wait and see if this will happen,” said Archbishop Chama.



News Diggers