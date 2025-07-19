CATHOLIC  PRIEST CHALLENGES UPND  TO GIVE ITS POSITION ON FRE£MAS0NRY

UPND CHALLENGED TO GIVE ITS POSITION ON FRE£MAS0NRY



…..the people deserve the right to know what their position is on this matter, says a Catholic Priest



Lavushimanda… Saturday July 19, 2025





A Catholic Priest from Mpika Diocese has called on the UPND administration to come out strongly on its position over fre£mas0nry.





Father. Martin Mwango of Our Lady of Fatima Parish – Mpumba Center says even in the previous regime, the people questioned the Patriotic Front over its position on h0mes£xuality and they gave their clear position.





Fr. Mwango says the UPND has been quick to answer to issues raised by people like Why Me and has been quiet over the issue of fr£emas0nry.



He said this when Tonse Alliance led by New Congress Party NCP President Pastor Peter Chanda paid a courtesy call on him at his residence.





Others who were part of the delegation included Tonse Alliance candidate Brian Koffie Kunda, NCP Deputy Secretary General Jonathan Phiri and other Patriotic Front (PF) officials within the province and district.





“What we want to know is the UPND’s clear position on fre£mas0nry. Zambia is a Christian nation and I think the people deserve the right to know the clear position of the UPND on this matter. We have a by-election here (Mfuwe Constituency), as the campaigns intensify they should tell the people their position on this issue,” He said.





Fr. Mwango says he heard someone justifying that fre£mans0ns have existed in Zambia since 1940,saying the country is known for promoting Christian principles.





Meanwhile, Pastor Chanda called on the Clergy to continue praying for politicians that God may continue to give them wisdom to look after the people.





The Tonse Alliance delegation also took time to greet the people around the Church premises.



