Region’s future will be without US presence, Iran Supreme Leader says

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said on Thursday that the future of the region would be free of US presence.

“The presence of American forces in the Persian Gulf is the main source of insecurity,” he said, marking Iran’s National Persian Gulf Day.

He said Iran’s management of the Strait of Hormuz would ensure stability and benefit regional nations, adding that foreign powers had no place in the region “except at the bottom of its waters.”

He also vowed to protect the Islamic Republic’s nuclear and missile capabilities, which the United States and Israel have tried to curtail through airstrikes.

“Ninety million proud and honorable Iranians inside and outside the country regard all of Iran’s identity-based, spiritual, human, scientific, industrial and technological capacities — from nanotechnology and biotechnology to nuclear and missile capabilities — as national assets, and will protect them just as they protect the country’s waters, land and airspace,” read the message attributed to Khamenei.