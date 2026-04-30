TRUMP TO ZAMBIA: GIVE US YOUR MINES OR 1.3 MILLION OF YOUR PEOPLE WILL DIE!





This is not a movie. This is happening TODAY!



President Donald Trump has given Zambia a deadline of TODAY April 30 2026 to hand over access to their copper, cobalt and lithium mines to American companies!





If President Hakainde Hichilema says NO



– 1.3 million Zambians living with HIV will LOSE their medication



– Tuberculosis drugs will be cut off



– Malaria medications will stop



– An entire health system will COLLAPSE overnight





And what does America want in return for keeping these people alive?



➡️ Access to Zambia’s copper



➡️ Access to Zambia’s cobalt



➡️ Access to Zambia’s lithium



➡️ 10 YEARS of Zambia’s private health and genetic data



A leaked US government memo literally said 👇





“We will only secure our priorities by demonstrating willingness to publicly take support away from Zambia on a massive scale!”





They said it THEMSELVES!



This is the most dangerous kind of colonialism the kind that uses sick people as weapons!



Africa WAKE UP! Every foreign power has a price!



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