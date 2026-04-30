Trump has given Zambia a deadline of TODAY April 30 2026 to hand over access to their copper, cobalt and lithium mines to American companies

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TRUMP TO ZAMBIA: GIVE US YOUR MINES OR 1.3 MILLION OF YOUR PEOPLE WILL DIE!



This is not a movie. This is happening TODAY!

President Donald Trump has given Zambia a deadline of TODAY April 30 2026 to hand over access to their copper, cobalt and lithium mines to American companies!



If President Hakainde Hichilema says NO

– 1.3 million Zambians living with HIV will LOSE their medication

– Tuberculosis drugs will be cut off

– Malaria medications will stop

– An entire health system will COLLAPSE overnight



And what does America want in return for keeping these people alive?

➡️ Access to Zambia’s copper

➡️ Access to Zambia’s cobalt

➡️ Access to Zambia’s lithium

➡️ 10 YEARS of Zambia’s private health and genetic data

A leaked US government memo literally said 👇


“We will only secure our priorities by demonstrating willingness to publicly take support away from Zambia on a massive scale!”



They said it THEMSELVES!

This is the most dangerous kind of colonialism  the kind that uses sick people as weapons!

Africa WAKE UP! Every foreign power has a price!

African hype media

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