TRUMP TO ZAMBIA: GIVE US YOUR MINES OR 1.3 MILLION OF YOUR PEOPLE WILL DIE!
This is not a movie. This is happening TODAY!
President Donald Trump has given Zambia a deadline of TODAY April 30 2026 to hand over access to their copper, cobalt and lithium mines to American companies!
If President Hakainde Hichilema says NO
– 1.3 million Zambians living with HIV will LOSE their medication
– Tuberculosis drugs will be cut off
– Malaria medications will stop
– An entire health system will COLLAPSE overnight
And what does America want in return for keeping these people alive?
➡️ Access to Zambia’s copper
➡️ Access to Zambia’s cobalt
➡️ Access to Zambia’s lithium
➡️ 10 YEARS of Zambia’s private health and genetic data
A leaked US government memo literally said 👇
“We will only secure our priorities by demonstrating willingness to publicly take support away from Zambia on a massive scale!”
They said it THEMSELVES!
This is the most dangerous kind of colonialism the kind that uses sick people as weapons!
Africa WAKE UP! Every foreign power has a price!
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