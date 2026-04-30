Iran’s Supreme Leader declares US “humiliating defeat,” signals new phase in Gulf tensions





Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has declared that the United States suffered a “humiliating defeat” in its conflict with Iran, while warning that the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz are entering a “new phase.”





Speaking via state television, Khamenei claimed that large-scale U.S. military operations in the region failed to achieve their objectives, and argued that Washington lacks the capability to fully protect its own bases in the region.





He also pointed to plans for a new legal and administrative framework governing the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting it would bring greater stability and progress to regional nations.





Khamenei further emphasized a vision of a future Gulf region free from external interference, criticizing foreign powers for attempting to influence the region from afar.





The remarks come amid ongoing tensions, with Iranian officials continuing to warn that U.S. maritime pressure in the Hormuz area will fail and further escalate instability, while signaling potential deployment of new naval weapon systems in the near future.