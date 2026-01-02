Catholic Priest Urges Families to Uphold African Values



By:John M’kandawire & Augustine Kapambwe

A Catholic priest in Ndola has urged families to uphold African values, respect for elders, and responsible parenting.





St Peter the Apostle Parish priest in Mushili, Fr Ackhim Musenge, said the family remains the foundation of society and plays a key role in shaping children’s morals.





Mr Musenge called on youths to respect elders and work hard so they can support their parents in old age.





He also cautioned parents against over-pampering children, saying discipline and moral guidance begin at home.





The message was delivered as the Church marked the Feast of the Holy Family.