CCMG CONCERNED OVER ECZ’S WEAK ENFORCEMENT OF ELECTORAL CODE OF CONDUCT IN RECENT BY-ELECTIONS





The Christian Churches Monitoring Group -CCMG- has raised concerns over the Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ- ‘s weak enforcement of the electoral code of conduct during recent by-elections, including the just ended Mfuwe parliamentary by-election.





The group notes that the commission has been reluctant to take action on this matter, despite evidence and even admission by the ECZ of vote buying and the use of state resources.





In a statement, CCMG is therefore calling on the ECZ to step up enforcement of the code of conduct in a comprehensive manner and to avoid any appearance of applying the law selectively.



The group has further urged the commission to deploy its members to actively monitor compliance with the code and to use its findings to swiftly and transparently investigate violations, ensuring that the law is upheld.





It adds that, while it documented six violations of the electoral code of conduct during the pre-election period and one incident of violence on election day, the overall political environment in Mfuwe constituency remained largely calm and peaceful.



By Chamuka Shalubala