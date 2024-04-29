CDF Funds mopped, repatriated to Central Bank- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

CDF Funds mopped, repatriated to Central Bank

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Town Clerks and Council Secretaries in Municipalities and Councils, have confirmed that all CDF funds were repatriated to the Bank of Zambia last month and mechanisms and guidelines of how to draw the money required have not been given or implemented.

All funds in Commercial Bank Accounts to the Credit of Ministries, Provinces, Government Agencies(MPAs) were mopped to the Mopping Account at Bank of Zambia.

This was done effective Monday, 30th January 2024, making the Ministry of Finance implement a measure called;

“ZERO-BASED BALANCE” (ZBB) on Government bank accounts in

Commercial Banks.

This measure has recalled all Government funds, project funds and CDF.

The Ministry of Finance and National Planning stated that this was a cash management arrangement for Commercial Bank Accounts

maintained by Ministries, Provinces and Agencies.

The Ministry stated that it did this pursuant to section 7 (z) of the Public Finance Act No. 1 of 2018.

The Treasury observed that Ministries, Provinces and Agencies were

maintaining about K12 Billion in various bank accounts at commercial banks on a monthly basis.

Both the Ministry of Finance and Bank of Zambia have implemented various harsh fiscal and monetary measures to limit cash circulation.in the economy, keep inflation rate low and attempt to control the run-away and volatile exchange market.

GOVERNMENT recently released K21 million Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to three out of 156 constituencies to implement projects for 2024.

The three constituencies that have received the funds are Pemba, Vubwi and Lufwanyama. Pemba constituency received K8 million, Lufwanyama constituency received K7 million while Vubwi constituency received K6,140,191.06.

Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Maambo Hamaundu said Government has changed the system of sending funds to constituencies and is now only disbursing upon request.