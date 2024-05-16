VIOLENCE, MISUSE OF GOVT VEHICLES AND CORRUPTION CHARACTERIZE OUR BY-ELECTIONS, SP TELLS ECZ

Lusaka—Wednesday, May 15th, 2024

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and Socialist party (SP) have held a tense yet crucial meeting where grievances faced by the opposition in Zambia’s political landscape during elections at the hands of the ruling party were voiced.

Party General Secretary Dr. Cosmas Musheke Musumali lamented the absence of resolute condemnation, pointing out a distressing pattern of pre-election intimidation, violence on polling day, and post-election chaos.

He said despite diligent reporting to law enforcement, justice remained elusive, with no action against perpetrators affiliated with the United Party for National Development (UPND).

“We do not see a voice saying this is wrong. There is zero condemnation of violence in elections from the Electoral Commission of Zambia. There is a pattern to it. There is violence that stops us from trying to file in, then violence during elections, and finally, as campaigns come to an end. We have always reported the violence to the police. We have filed reports, but there is no case against a single UPND official or cadre. There are exceptions; we appreciate your personal intervention madam Chairperson in Luangwa, and you saved the young lady’s life after she was abducted. But your voice is critical, and we are not hearing it,” he said.

Expressing gratitude for sporadic interventions, notably during the recently held by-election in Luangwa, Dr. Musumali implored for a more vocal stance from the ECZ.

Meanwhile, Dr. Musumali exposed a web of abuse involving government vehicles, personnel, and even public services manipulated for partisan gains, underlining a systemic rot corroding the electoral process.

“Misuse of GRZ resources and personnel… We are referring to government vehicles, which include ministerial vehicles, DCs, PSs, Directors of Ministries, even vehicles from Parastatals, we have approached some without number plates but transporting UPND material and the driver will tell you that he doesn’t know because he works for ZESCO. We have confronted DCs, and they tell us that if we stay away, the party has no capacity to run this. You have government services being delivered in the by-elections, a road that was not graded but immediately a by-election is announced and immediately it finishes, the 1 kilometre is the only piece that is graded, medicine moved from one hospital to another,” He added.

He called upon the ECZ to shed its technocratic guise, asserting its moral authority to denounce injustices and safeguard the sanctity of elections.

And Dr. Musumali’s impassioned plea underscored the gravity of the challenges facing Zambia’s electoral democracy.

The commission through Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis acknowledged some of the matters raised adding that they would be dealt with inline with its mandate while those that weren’t in its confines, would be dealt with by other relevant authorities.

The commission said that it has on several occasions censured erring political parties and individuals.

“I want to mention that we have a set of laws, constitution, and regulations, and we are mandated by their provisions. So whatever we do is provided for. We can not go outside the provisions of the law to address political rallies or interfering with the Police, we are not mandated by any piece of legislation on rallies. During general elections, a Statutory Instrument is issued to the effect that we have taken over, further to that, conflict management committees are set up to address adherence to the campaign timetable where even Police officers are members and such issues can be addressed there,” Said Ms. Zaloumis

But SP Deputy General Secretary Antonio Mwanza contended that the commission actually had provisions that mandate it to reprimand or censure erring political parties that are fond of abrogating the electoral code of conduct.

“…One of the major issues the Electoral Commission of Zambia is raising is that they couldn’t enforce the Electoral Code of Conduct because it was not a joint agreement. Madam Chairperson, to respond to that query, stakeholders came together supporting that the Electoral Code of Conduct must be part and parcel of the Electoral Process Act. And in 2016, there is a new Electrical Process Act No. 35, which includes the Electoral Code of Conduct. My question, Madam Chairperson, is why is the ECZ failing to enforce the Electoral Code of Conduct? Why? I thank you.” Questioned Mr. Mwanza.

SP Media Team