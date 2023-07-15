CDF IS NOW BEING USED AS A VEHICLE FOR CORRUPTION-MUNDUBILE

…….says that is why the Auditor General had to be sacrificed to facilitate for the illegalities under CDF.

Lusaka – Friday, July 14th , 2023. [Smart Eagles]

Leader of Opposition Brian Mundubile has alleged that the Constituency Development Fund is now being used as a Vehicle for Corruption and must be condemned.

Hon Mundubile said the concept of increasing CDF from K1.6 million to K28.3 million was good until alleged corruption took centre stage.

He was speaking when Patriotic Front Members of Parliament held a press Briefing in Lusaka today.

Hon Mundubile said the country is dealing with a government that has collapsed all procurement procedures.

He said cadres are being rewarded using CDF Projects ignoring the processes adding that Permanent secretaries are the ones approving projects.

He said that is the reason they had to frustrate former Auditor General Dr Dick Sichembe because of corruption under CDF and the Ministry of Agriculture.

The Leader of Opposition stated that The UPND has put in a new system to siphon money through CDF.

He also said that no wonder it is not surprising that the Ministers are moving to provincial capitals to promote and commission projects.

“They are rewarding their cadres using CDF projects, if you look at the procurements, PS are sitting in provincial capitals, they call and direct who should be given the projects. The procurement process is simply ignored. The Corruption under the New Dawn Government through the administrative procedures is through CDF. That is why they are trying to excite everyone into believing that the CDF is a successful initiative.

The concept was good, but go through CDF projects, there are no tender processes, names are just chosen. We are dealing with a government that has collapsed all procurement procedures.

Which auditor General is going to have the courage to give a report of UPND Cadres in the report. They push a lot of money in that direction (CDF) and ignore all the procurement processes. They submit names. The UPND SG is going through CDF projects to facilitate the corruption of awarding contracts,” he said.