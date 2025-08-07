CEJ URGES GOVERNMENT TO RELEASE SINO METAL POLLUTION REPORT AMID COPPERBELT CONTAMINATION CONCERNS





Centre for Environment Justice (CEJ) has called on the government to urgently release the Sino Metal pollution report.





Executive Director Maggie Mapalo Mwape highlighted the US Embassy’s August 6th statement—announcing staff withdrawal from the Copperbelt due to high contamination—which has stirred national anxiety.





Mwape stressed the importance of transparency to help the public take informed precautions for health protection.





She pointed out that around 500 victims in Kalusale and Luale have received ZMW 14–16 million in compensation, amounting to ZMW 26,000–30,000 per person.





She said CEJ considers this payout inadequate and questions why other affected communities along the Kafue River—like Mukumbo, Kankonde, Kapata, Chifumpa, and Kamwesha—were excluded.





Mwape noted these areas have experienced serious crop damage due to water contamination.





She urged the government to disclose the total penalties, fines, and payments made by the polluter for environmental destruction.





Mwape called for swift and strategic intervention describing the pollution crisis as a national disaster





She emphasized that the report’s release is vital for guiding response strategies and keeping citizens informed.





Mwape also called for fair compensation for all impacted communities, not just a select few.





She demanded full transparency on financial liabilities imposed on the polluter.





Mwape appealed for bold action to protect Zambia’s environment and the rights of its people.