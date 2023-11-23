CELEBRATING DEBT RESTRUCTURING- Dr Fred M’membe

CELEBRATING DEBT RESTRUCTURING

When they were all over celebrating the debt restructuring success or victory, they were warned that it was premature to do so. But they were not ready to listen to any such caution. They interpreted such advice as jealousy and dismissed it as unpatriotic.

And today, when their debt restructuring celebrations are quickly being replaced by sorrow and despair they want to accuse those who are saying ‘we warned you not to be too excited and take it easy’ of not being patriotic.

The problem is that they are too boastful and too much in a hurry to exhibit success before it even crystallises.

Amilcar Cabral warned,

“Hide nothing from the masses of our people. Tell no lies. Expose lies whenever they are told. Mask no difficulties, mistakes, failures. Claim no easy victories …”

We are patriots who wish to see our country succeed. You will never see us gloat over national reverses, nor talk the successes of the current government, as they did when they were in opposition. We wish to see the economy improve. We don’t look to defeat them on the back of national failure. There will be sufficient grounds without that to argue for their removal.

Dr Fred M’membe

