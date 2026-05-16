CEMENT KING’S AFRICA GAMBLE!



Moroccan Tycoon Dumps French Plant to Chase African Boom



Moroccan billionaire Anas Sefrioui has dramatically pulled out of the French cement market after selling his only plant in France — a bold move signalling his growing confidence in Africa’s booming construction sector.





The business magnate is now doubling down on his African empire through CIMAF, one of the continent’s fastest-growing cement and industrial networks, with operations stretching across several African nations. Industry insiders say the strategic exit from Europe reflects shifting global investment trends, as African infrastructure, housing and mega development projects continue to surge.





Sources close to the deal say Sefrioui sees Africa as the future growth engine for cement demand, driven by rapid urbanisation and expanding economies.

Analysts believe the move could strengthen CIMAF’s dominance in key African markets while positioning the Moroccan tycoon as one of the continent’s most influential industrial power players.