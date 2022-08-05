CENSUS APPLICANTS APPLAUD GOVT

Zanis-Youths on the Copperbelt province, prospecting to be enumerators in the 2022 Census of Population and Housing have commended the government for running a transparent and corruption free census staff recruitment exercise.

The youths mostly school leavers and students note that the government’s decision to recruit youths and students as enumerators and support staff for the upcoming 2022 Census of population and Housing slated for August 18- September 14, must be commended, adding that it is a form of empowerment to thousands of unemployed youths.

ZANIS reports that one of the youths, MULUBWA CHOLA notes that the recruitment process is corruption free, saying all eligible candidates have been allowed to participate in the aptitude tests for enumerators.

Another applicant, REJOICE IKEBU says he is confident that he will be among those selected to conduct the census exercise after the aptitude tests.

Meanwhile, Kalulushi Census Coordinator NANCY KAZEMBE says the team expects to recruit about 353 candidates as enumerators and support staff.

Ms. KAZEMBE told ZANIS in an interview in Kalulushi today that zonal coordinators have already been trained.

She disclosed that most of the candidates are familiar with handling of gadgets and navigating the aptitude questions.

Ms KAZEMBE further said that the selection will be communicated to eligible persons by mobile phone messaging, while the final print with names of all the selected enumerators will be displayed at the District Commissioner’s office.