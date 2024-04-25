THE REALITY OF PUBLIC RESOURCE THEFT UNDER ECL’S ADMINISTRATION VS UPND GOVT AMNESTY GRANTED TO CRIMINALS

THE REALITY OF PUBLIC RESOURCE THEFT UNDER ECL’S ADMINISTRATION VS UPND GOVERNMENT AMNESTY GRANTED TO CRIMINALS

The daily reports of public resource plundering under the previous administration are disheartening. What’s even more concerning is the lack of awareness among citizens about the detrimental effects on our economy.

It’s evident that ECL’s tenure was marred by rampant theft of public resources, facilitated by those in close proximity to power. This exploitation continues to cast a shadow over our nation’s progress. We all want to get rich but getting there using public resources in such an abusive and exploitative way like it happened under my brother Edgar Lungu is disgusting.

Despite the undeniable evidence, some citizens still fail to acknowledge ECL’s detrimental impact on our nation. Instead, they continue to support him blindly, ignoring the stark reality of increased poverty and the sudden wealth accumulation among his associates.

To the UPND government, gaining the people’s trust in the fight against corruption will be challenging if the amnesty law continues to be utilized. This law, seemingly designed to shield thieves, undermines efforts to both recover stolen funds and secure convictions. While ordinary citizens face incarceration for minor theft, granting leniency to those who have plundered with impunity sends the wrong message. One of the gravest impacts of such corruption is the diversion of funds meant for essential services like healthcare, depriving ordinary citizens of much-needed support. Ceasing the practice of granting amnesty to individuals who have callously disregarded the well-being of the populace is essential. Failure to do so risks rendering the anti-corruption efforts futile. Your approach to handling thieves is not sustainable and corruption will never end in Zambia if this trend continues.

To the youths of our nation, I urge you to not fall victim to blind support. It’s crucial to use critical thinking and common sense to recognize those who have contributed to the deterioration of our lives and economy.Young people must redirect their focus from idle chatter about sex and gossip to addressing the pressing issue of poverty. These are national concerns that demand the attention of every sensible youth in our nation. The repercussions of neglecting these critical matters under poor leadership will inevitably be severe. It’s time for young individuals to prioritize national issues and actively contribute to building a better future for our country

It’s time to wake up to the harsh reality of public resource theft under ECL’s administration. By acknowledging the truth and holding those responsible accountable, we can strive for a better future for our nation.

SIKAILE C SIKAILE