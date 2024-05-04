Dr. Rajan Mahtani’s wife dies

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Mrs. Bina Mahtani, cherished wife of Dr. Rajan Mahtani, devoted mother to Sabrina and Melissa, sister, aunt, grandmother and beloved friend to many. Following an illness, Mrs.Mahtani departed to be with the Lord on 3 May 2024 while hospitalised in

Johannesburg, South Africa.

During her time among us, Mrs. Mahtani exemplified unwavering strength,grace, and kindness. Her presence brought comfort and joy to all who knew her, and her memory will forever be etched in our hearts.

The family takes solace in the belief that Mrs. Mahtani has found eternal peace in the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Details regarding funeral arrangements will be provided in due course.

In this time of mourning, may we find solace in the promise of everlasting life

through our Lord Jesus Christ and in the cherished memories of Mrs.Mahtani. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

May Her Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.

Mrs. Mary Schultz

Family Representative

Contact Information, Mercy Nkashi +260977 751922

Issued on 3 May 2024, Lusaka, Zambia