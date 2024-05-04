Uproar in Zambia Army over promotions

The promotion of Lieutenant Colonel Innocent Mutinta by President Hakainde Hichilema has sparked an uproar in the Zambia Army and other defence wings with many describing the elevation as not on merit but tribally inclined.

Some Zambia Army personnel took to social media condemning the sole promotion of col Mutinta, who was in 2016 retired in national interest and was reinstated together with other officers only a year ago.

President Hichilema, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces early this week promoted Lieutenant Colonel Innocent Mutinta to the rank of Colonel but his peers have complained and are asking the criteria that was used to arrive at his name when he had been away from the military for more than six years https://epaper.dailynationzambia.com/public/

Picture courtesy of The Zambia Army