HICHILEMA IS DESTROYING THE POLICE

The decision by the Zambia Police to barge into a private meeting between Mr Edgar Lungu and Bishop Clement Mulenga of the Catholic Diocese of Kabwe, uninvited, in uniform and without a warrant is shameful and most unfortunate.

Our Constitution guarantees that every citizen must be equal and be protected before the law. Every citizen of this country is equal before the law without any discrimination. The police are supposed to respect and protect the citizens of this country regardless of their status or political affiliation.

Therefore, this wanton repression in a constitutional democracy, abuse of state institutions, heightened human rights and constitutional violations coupled with systematic tribalism and corruption being perpetrated by Mr Hakainde Hichilema using the police is cheap, dangerous and unacceptable.

The intimidation and harassment of Mr Lungu and Bishop Mulenga in Kabwe today by Mr Hichilema’s police is a major blow to the country’s reputation, image and democratic credentials. This country is being ripped apart by Mr Hichilema and his regime without any shame. This is sad and embarrassing, to say the least.

We know Mr Hichilema has failed. He is gripped by fear of losing power. It is this fear that is now propelling his decision and action against his political opponents and religious leaders.

Mr Hichilema is fully aware that things are not well. The ground has shifted, and the quick fixing he promised the people to win the election has become impossible. People are fed up with his lies, deception, and arrogance.

Even his efforts to mask his fear with a macho posturing is failing – it can’t be concealed anymore. Mr Hichilema’s vulnerabilities are showing on his face and can be picked up in his tone and speeches.

But Mr Hichilema must know that putting a lid on political activities, including private meetings with religious leaders, as was the case today with Mr Lungu and Bishop Mulenga, is a desperate measure that won’t work. It will backfire very badly!

For how long and how far will Mr Hichilema continue to use the police to curtail the people’s right to the constitutionally guaranteed freedoms? We want to remind Mr Hichilema that consistent repression and suppression of democratic values by the police only lead to daily confrontations between the police and the citizens, which eventually result in quick erosion of the people’s trust, respect, confidence and dignity in the police.

This desperation is destroying the police service and our society in general. This government is making the police be viewed as an extension of the UPND, which deserves no respect and recognition from the citizens. They’re cheapening the police service.

Mr Hichilema must not think the people will always be quiet and tolerate this nonsense. If he thinks these dictatorial ways and excesses will be acceptable, then he is in for a rude awakening in 2026.

We call upon all Zambians of goodwill and intention to unite and defend their liberties and human dignity.

If we choose to resist and struggle, we will win!

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Part