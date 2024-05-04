PF is being barred from taking part in by-elections – Nakacinda

The PF says the just ended by -elections were fraudulent because the UPND administration barred the main opposition, the Patriotic Front (PF) from participating.

Party Secretary General, Raphael Nakachinda said that the UPND should not boast of winning the elections because Zambians were not allowed to vote for the candidate of their choice.

Mr Nakachinda observed that people in areas where by elections were conducted could not vote wisely because most of the opposition political parties that participated were not strong on the ground.

He indicated that, if the PF the main opposition was given the chance to participate the UPND would have been given a good run https://epaper.dailynationzambia.com/public/