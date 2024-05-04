HICHILEMA ALONE CANNOT DEVELOP ZAMBIA WE ALL HAVE A DUTY TOWARDS OUR NATION IN THIS ECONOMIC CRISIS- SIKAILE SIKAILE

HAKAINDE HICHILEMA ALONE CANNOT DEVELOP ZAMBIA WE ALL HAVE A DUTY TOWARDS OUR NATION IN THIS ECONOMIC CRISIS

There’s a prevailing sentiment that places the burden of Zambia’s development solely on Hakainde Hichilema’s shoulders. However, such a perspective oversimplifies the complexities of our nation’s economic woes. While it’s undeniable that we’re facing a significant cost-of-living crisis, attributing it solely to Hichilema’s tenure overlooks crucial factors, particularly the heavy borrowing by previous administrations.

By the time we went to the polls in 2021, Zambia was already defaulting on loans. Former President Lungu and key figures like Ng’andu Bwalya, Felix Mutati, and Miss Mwanakatwe, who served as finance ministers, hold insights into the accumulation of these debts. It’s imperative for current officials, like Mutati, now serving under the UPND government, to step forward and elucidate these challenges. Transparency is key, especially from individuals who’ve traversed various administrations.

Has Hichilema failed in addressing these challenges? It’s a resounding no. Resolving an economic crisis of this magnitude, intricately intertwined with international entities like the IMF and World Bank, demands meticulous effort. Negotiations are riddled with bureaucratic hurdles, requiring unwavering commitment. Hichilema’s administration has demonstrated earnest efforts toward debt restructuring, a commendable stride given the complexities involved.

However, the root causes of our economic woes extend beyond external factors. Internal issues, including inefficiencies within public institutions and a lackadaisical work culture, exacerbate our predicament. Civic leaders entrusted with unlocking economic opportunities often fall short, leaving vital funds underutilized. Blaming Hichilema for these shortcomings is misguided; it’s incumbent upon all stakeholders—ministers, MPs, PSs, ambassadors, and directors—to embrace a proactive mindset conducive to development.

The prevalence of incompetence within government institutions underscores the urgent need for reform. Instituting independent monitors to oversee operations could foster accountability and curb malpractices. A paradigm shift towards results-oriented practices is imperative to steer Zambia towards prosperity.

As ordinary citizens, our role in fostering development cannot be overstated. Embracing patriotism and resilience, even through simple acts like cultivating homegrown produce, can alleviate the economic strain. Let’s confront our internal challenges head-on, without seeking solace in comparisons with other nations.

My sincere plea to the UPND government; beyond streamlining bureaucracy, please overhaul the prevailing pathetic work culture hindering policy implementation. Every civil servant must commit to progress. Yet, poor work ethic persists, sabotaging vital projects and squandering public funds. Senior officials, neglecting duties, must be held accountable, Mr. President. Vigilance is vital—root out complacency and foster accountability. Failure perpetuates citizens’ suffering. Strong leadership is needed to eradicate this scourge and ensure judicious use of public resources, benefiting all Zambians. It’s urgent, sir, as concerned citizens’ reports fall on deaf ears, fueled by the security of monthly salaries by those occupying these offices. We have been reporting to some of them serious issues but they don’t care because they know that they are not the one going to be showered with the ridicule but you.

If everyone in public office worked as diligently as you, we’d be much further ahead. Unfortunately, many are liabilities. It’s time to address their incompetence, Mr. President, as it wrongly reflects on your leadership.

SIKAILE C SIKAILE

GOOD GOVERNANCE AND HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST