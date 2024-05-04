EASTERNERS PLOT MASS EXODUS FROM UPND … As Bizwayo Nkunika says people outside Zambezi regions are crying

Prominent people from Eastern Province who have been supportive of the ruling UPND have been meeting to plot their exodus from the ruling party after feeling ignored and left out on appointments in preference for people from the Zambezi regions.

And former permanent secretary and High Commissioner Colonel Bizwayo Nkunika, who has been mentioned among the aggrieved easterners, said no one could pretend that people from outside the Zambezi regions feel left out, something he urged the UPND administration to…