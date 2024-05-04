Prepare for bad exit, HH warned
A CIVIL society organisation has predicted that President Hakainde Hichilema’s ending will be worse than that of his predecessor, Edgar Lungu because he has adopted hatred, mistreatment and demonising against the immediate past President as the new style of governing the country.
Joseck Kunda, the chief executive officer for the Movement for Promoting National Values and Principles says President Hichilema should prepare himself not only for a bad exit, but booing by citizens.
Mr Kunda, the executive director of a civil society organisation that promotes and protects the rights of refugees said UPND should recognise efforts of other administrations because governance was a continuous process
In spite of all the properties that the Lungu family has forfeited to the state, this id!ot Kunda still thinks there is a witch hunt??? The onus is on the Lungu family to prove they earned the money which they used to buy or build all those properties. HH is not the one who told the Lungu family to go on a stealing spree.
And for your own information, HH was already wealthy when we elected him to office in 2021. He has no motive to steal.
Ba civil society, that is an uncivilised and prediction. The people of Zambia cast votes on ballot day. Don’t know what you use emotional predictions as your assessments is not any factor in way electrolates cast votes. Had you undertaken a door to door social survey, may be able to you have achieved it a meagre percentage assumption. Study the wind next time you wish to up your civil organisation. Your judgement is under qualified. Bring the nitty gritty progressive public topical matter. Let’s see how be mature is our discourse.