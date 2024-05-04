Prepare for bad exit, HH warned

A CIVIL society organisation has predicted that President Hakainde Hichilema’s ending will be worse than that of his predecessor, Edgar Lungu because he has adopted hatred, mistreatment and demonising against the immediate past President as the new style of governing the country.

Joseck Kunda, the chief executive officer for the Movement for Promoting National Values and Principles says President Hichilema should prepare himself not only for a bad exit, but booing by citizens.

Mr Kunda, the executive director of a civil society organisation that promotes and protects the rights of refugees said UPND should recognise efforts of other administrations because governance was a continuous process