CENTCOM chief says Iran arms routes to proxies cut off

US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper said no resources or equipment were flowing from Iran to its regional allied groups, telling a Senate committee that transfer routes had been cut off.

“As we sit here today, there are no resources and equipment that are flowing from Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah or the Houthis,” Cooper said.

“Those transfer paths and methods have been cut off to the extent that that source of support has been cut off,” he added.