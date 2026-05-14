CENTCOM chief says Iran command control fractured

US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper said Iran’s command and control had been “significantly fractured” by US strikes and that Iran’s Revolutionary Guards were exercising “significant authority.”

“The negotiations themselves are held via diplomatic channels, and I would really refer to the diplomats to address that,” Cooper told a Senate committee when asked who had the power to negotiate in Iran.

“But clearly, from a military perspective, their command control was significantly fractured as a result of our strikes,” he said.

Asked whether the IRGC was in charge, Cooper said: “The IRGC is exercising significant authority.”