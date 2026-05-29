U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has officially denied Iranian state media reports claiming that an American aircraft was shot down.





“No U.S. aircraft were downed. All American air assets are fully accounted for,” CENTCOM stated in a direct response to the reports





The military command also emphasized that U.S. air operations are continuing without interruption and described the claims broadcast by Iranian state media as false.





This is not the first time Washington has pushed back against reports coming from Tehran as tensions continue to rise across the Middle East.





With military activity increasing and both sides exchanging competing narratives, the battle for information is becoming almost as intense as the conflict itself.



🔥 Who do you trust more in situations like this: official military statements or state media reports?



Source: CENTCOM