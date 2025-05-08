CENTRAL PROVINCE MINISTER SAYS NEW DAWN ADMINISTRATION NOT IN BUSINESS OF SHUTTING DOWN MEDIA HOUSES



Central Province Minister Hon. Mwabashike Nkulukusa has reaffirmed the New Dawn Administration’s commitment to press freedom, stating that the government takes no pleasure in shutting down media institutions. He emphasized that the media plays a vital role in national development and must operate within the bounds of professionalism and responsibility.





Hon. Nkulukusa made the remarks when a delegation from the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA), led by Board Members Mr. Oliver Kanene and Mr. Lazarous Makasa Luombe, accompanied by Acting Director General Mrs. Susen Ndumingu, paid a courtesy call on the Central Province Administration.





“The New Dawn Administration believes in the role of the media as a partner in development. Closing media houses is never our intention, but we expect all broadcasters to operate ethically and within the law,” said the Minister.





He commended the IBA for its regulatory role in the broadcasting sector and called for an expansion of community radio stations in the province, particularly in rural areas where access to information remains limited. “More community radio stations are needed in remote parts of Central Province to ensure that development messages reach every citizen,” he added.





The courtesy visit was part of the IBA’s broader engagement strategy aimed at strengthening collaboration with provincial authorities and stakeholders in the media landscape.





IBA Board Member Mr. Kanene reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to fostering professionalism, compliance, and stakeholder engagement across the broadcasting sector. “We are focused on ensuring that broadcasters adhere to standards and operate responsibly, while also supporting the growth of the sector,” he said.





The meeting concluded with both parties agreeing on the need for continuous dialogue and partnership to support media development and safeguard the public interest through ethical broadcasting practices.