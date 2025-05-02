CENTRAL PROVINCE PATRIOTIC FRONT IN JUBILATION OVER THE COMING BACK OF HON MILES SAMPA



Welcome back home Miles Bwalya Sampa



*01/05/2025*



Central Province Chairperson MCC Billy Sichamba has expressed his gratitude to Hon Miles Sampa for the step he has taken to unite with his family the Patriotic Front. In his remarks he encouraged Hon Miles Sampa to feel at home and work hand in hand with the party President, the Secretary General and all party leadership to make sure the party is taken back to its original shape again. In the same vein, he also encouraged all those who left the party PF to consider coming back he stated that in our fathers house(PF) there is room for all those who went to come back and work together as a team. It’s time to unite and work together for the betterment of our beautiful nation Zambia. Let us restore hope to Zambians by making sure we stand as one.





To you our father the party President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu we say thank you so very much for the forgiving heart you have towards us your children, indeed *umwana kasembe kakukobola again wakakobeka* tulitusembe twenu tata mwaminabantu tanaka. We are grateful for teaching us to have a forgiving spirit, tepashili pakuleka. You have been demonstrating true love to us, embracing everyone regardless of our flaws.



Signed by PF Central Province WIPS Adora Alinedi Phiri