CENTRAL PROVINCE PF CHAIRMAN BILLY SICHAMBA REJECTS HON BRIAN MUNDUBILE PROVINCIAL CAMPAIGN TEAM APOINTMENT.





Good afternoon, Distinguished Leaders of the Patriotic Front,



I convey to you my seasonal greetings.



I wish to formally clarify that I have received several calls indicating that I had allegedly been appointed as Central Province Campaign Manager for the team of Hon. Brian Mundubile. I consider it necessary to address this matter promptly and transparently.





As a loyal member of the Patriotic Front and a member of the Central Committee, I remain guided by party structures, resolutions, and collective decision-making. I am fully aware that the Central Committee has not passed any resolution establishing parallel structures or endorsing any candidate at this time. Indeed, as a Committee, we resolved that *we would not endorse any candidate*, and my team and I remain firmly committed to that collective position.





Accordingly, I have declined the purported appointment. There was no prior consultation, no consensus reached, and I was neither informed formally nor issued with any appointment letter to that effect.





My commitment is, and remains, to the unity, cohesion, and constitutional integrity of the Patriotic Front. We are merely organs of the Party, subordinate to its supreme decision-making processes, and we must act in a manner that promotes unity rather than division.





I remain hopeful that our Party Leadership will soon provide clear guidance on the way forward. Once the Patriotic Front proceeds to Convention, in whatever lawful form, and a President is duly elected, we shall all have an obligation to rally behind and campaign for our duly elected Presidential candidate.





I remain resolute in serving the Patriotic Front with discipline, loyalty, and a firm commitment to unity.



Yours in service,



Billy Sichamba

Chairman – Central Province