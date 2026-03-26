CF CONDEMNS RECENT DETENTION OF MACKY2

CF CONDEMNS RECENT DETENTION OF MULAZA KAIRA



The Citizens First (CF) Youth wing, wish to strongly condemn the recent detention of Mr. Mulaza Kaira also known as Macky 2 by the police following his engagement with former miners in Chingola.





This action raises serious concerns about the respect for fundamental freedoms, including the right to association and peaceful interaction with citizens. It is both troubling and unacceptable that an individual can be subjected to detention simply for meeting and listening to the concerns of fellow Zambians.





We call upon the Zambia Police Service to uphold the rule of law and maintain the highest standards of professionalism in the execution of their duties. Law enforcement officers have a constitutional obligation to serve and protect all citizens equally, regardless of their political affiliation, personal beliefs, or public influence. Selective or excessive application of authority undermines public trust and weakens the democratic fabric of our nation.





The police must remember that their mandate is not to intimidate or suppress, but to safeguard the rights and freedoms of every citizen. Zambia’s democracy depends on institutions that act impartially and with integrity.





Furthermore, we wish to make it clear that when the CF forms government under President Harry Kalaba, decisive steps will be taken to repeal all colonial-era and draconian laws that continue to impede the rights, freedoms, and dignity of our people.

Zambia needs a progressive legal framework that reflects democratic values, accountability, and respect for human rights.





We urge all stakeholders to remain calm and committed to peaceful engagement as we continue to advocate for justice, fairness, and the rule of law.



Issued by:



Maxwell Chongu

CF – Youth Chairman